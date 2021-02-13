Digital Logistics Market trending USD 46 Bn by 2028 with IBM, Oracle, SAP, AT&T, Intel, Infosys, Honeywell, Eurotech S.P.A, HCL Technologies, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate, Blue Yonder, Digilogistics

Digital Logistics Market is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 46.5 billion, at a CAGR of +21% during the forecast period of 2021-28.

Digital logistics ensures that there is end-to-end visibility in inventory, orders, and shipments across the supply chain. It reduces network-wide inventory levels, maximizes customer satisfaction, and responds dynamically to logistics events. There is a central command and control centre to aid decision making.

An analysis of 100 leading global logistics companies which has been ongoing since 2005 found that these companies are achieving impressive revenue growth of 7 percent per year on average. At the same time, however, their profitability has significantly declined, from 6.8 to 4.2 percent EBIT during the 2005–2012.

According to the most recent figures from the Office of National Statistics (UK), the country’s e-commerce revenue in 2019 amounted to USD 82.4 billion, an increase of 7.7 % when compared to 2018.

Digital Logistics Market in India is evolving rapidly. The Global Logistics sector was expected to grow 10 to 15 per cent in 2020-25. Logistics industry is expected to reach over $ 2 billion by 2021. Rise of e-commerce logistics and increased domestic consumption will pave the way for the industry to grow further in future.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=2066

Major Key Players of the Market:

IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), AT&T (US), Intel (US), Infosys (India), Honeywell (US), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), HCL Technologies (India), ORBCOMM (US), Cloud Logistics (US), Freightgate (US), Blue Yonder (US), Digilogistics (China), WebXpress (India), Ramco Systems (India), Logisuite (US), Impinj (US), Intersec (France), ICAT Logistics (US),Magaya (US), Softlink (India), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Hexaware (India), Tech Mahindra (India), and Advantech (Taiwan).

Digital Logistics Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Digital Logistics, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Digital Logistics Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=2066

Market segmentation:

By type

On premises

Cloud based

By services

Professional Services

Managed Services

What to Expect from this Report on Digital Logistics Market?

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Digital Logistics Market. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Digital Logistics Market. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market? Complete research on the overall development within the Digital Logistics Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Digital Logistics market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Conclusions of the Global Digital Logistics Market Professional Survey Report 2021 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises Digital Logistics SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the global futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com