Digital Lending Platform Market Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook And Forecast Till 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ”Digital Lending Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital lending platform market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. A digital lending platform (DLP) is a loan agreement application that allows easy access to financial services and products. This platform primarily relies on mobile applications and web programs for debt management. DLP offers numerous benefits, such as enhanced efficiency, swift decision making, superior loan distribution, a simple application process, etc. At present times, various organizations are launching next-generation devices and end-to-end cloud-based loan granting platforms. Advanced payment patterns are leading financial institutions to adopt DLP to deliver quick services, improve revenue, and enhance productivity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-lending-platform-market/requestsample

Digital Lending Platform Market Trends:

The growing adoption of DLP in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry and the increasing demand for online banking services are driving the digital lending platform market. Moreover, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, digital channels are being increasingly adopted by financial institutions to lend loans and resolve numerous challenges. Additionally, there is an escalating emphasis on digital automation and a rise in the utilization of various technologies, such as machine learning, data analytics, blockchain, artificial intelligence, etc., to avoid frauds. Besides this, DLP offers e-signing, easy accessibility, and minimum paperwork, which is catering to the growing internet penetration and elevating dependence on smartphones. This, in turn, is projected to catalyze the global market for digital lending platform in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-lending-platform-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Black Knight Inc.

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Roostify Inc.

Tavant Technologies and Wipro Limited

Breakup by Type:

Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Collections and Recovery

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Banks

Insurance Companies

Credit Unions

Savings and Loan Associations

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Others

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):