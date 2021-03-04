Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Lending Platform Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Lending Platform industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Lending Platform Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Digital lending platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,930.68 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the market growth.

Growing digitalization in banking industry for faster and hassle free banking activities seek need for lending solutions and platforms; with introduction of digital lending platforms in BFSI industry loan origination and management is less time consuming and is easy to go process. Digital lending platform is helping BFSI to get digitalized rapidly and digitalization of BFSI sector is allowing digital lending platform market to grow at higher rate.

This digital lending platform market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Digital lending platform Market Scope and Market Size

Global digital lending platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, loan amount size, subscription type, loan type and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the digital lending platform market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions dominates component segment due to its high initial cost; on the other hand services incur low cost expenditure on occasional basis.

On the basis of deployment model, the digital lending platform market is segmented into cloud, and on premises. On premises holds largest market share in the deployment model segment as large enterprises opt for on premises installations; however cloud is growing at higher rate due to specifications based costing.

On the basis of loan amount size, the digital lending platform market is segmented into less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, and more than US$ 20,001. Loan amount size segment is dominated by less than US$ 7,000 category as people prefer low amount of loan through digital lending platforms; however due to increasing assurance of these platforms US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000 category is growing at higher CAGR.

On the basis of subscription type, the digital lending platform market is segmented into free, and paid. Subscription type segment is dominated by free subscription as small enterprises opt for free services for cost cutting; on the other hand with rapidly growing market for digital lending platforms paid subscriptions are being adopted by lenders.

On the basis of loan type, the digital lending platform market is segmented into automotive loan, SME finance loan, personal loan, home loan, consumer durable and others. Automotive loan holds largest market share in the loan type segment as most of the people buying vehicle opt for automotive loan than buying a vehicle in one go.

On the basis of vertical, the digital lending platform market is segmented into banking, financial services, insurance companies, P2P (peer-to-peer) lenders, credit unions, saving and loan associations. Banking dominates vertical segment as solutions such as loan origination and loan managements which are major applications of digital lending platforms are usually completed through banks considering better services offered by banks.

Digital Lending platform Market Country Level Analysis

Digital lending platform market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, deployment model, loan amount size, subscription type, loan type and vertical.

The countries covered in digital lending platform market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital lending platform market as in U.S., the major players like FIS, Fiserv, Inc. offer various lending solutions in single platform in the region. The U.S. and Canada are early adopters of this technology which allows dominance in lending platform market for the North America region. The U.K. is leading the growth of the Europe market due high demand for loan originations in the country. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the increasing number of banks in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Digital Lending platform

Digital lending platform market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in digital lending platform and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the digital lending platform market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Lending platform Market Share Analysis

Digital lending platform market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global digital lending platform market.

The major players covered in the digital lending platform market report are Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies, First American Financial Corporation, Mambu GmbH, CU Direct, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Ellie Mae, Inc. and DocuSign Inc., among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of digital lending platform market.

For instance,

In May 2020, Finastra launched Fusion Credit Connect solution which will be provided on Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud and Salesforce AppExchange to aid the corporate banks for re-invision of communication between them and borrowers. The solution offers better customer experience which will aid in boosting the market share of the company.

In May 2020, FIS launched automated portal integrated by FIS Real-Time Lending platform which streamlines and automates the PPP loan forgiveness process for small businesses. The new portal will enhance the customer base of the company.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for digital lending platform through expanded range of size.

Major Highlights of Digital Lending Platform market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Lending Platform market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Lending Platform market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Lending Platform market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

