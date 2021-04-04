Digital Lending Platform Market 2020-2026 | Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, FIS Global, Pegasystems

The digital lending platform market is expected to grow worth of USD +20 billion and at a CAGR of +19% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Research Insights comes up with a new report named Digital Lending Platform Market. This revived version has been distributed to help investors and providers in receiving a thorough understanding of the current market situation. It also presents a prediction of the market to help provider’s expertise their strategies to develop businesses

Firm shift from traditional lending to digital lending, growth in government initiative toward digital lending, and surge in need of reduced loan management time among borrowers and lenders have boosted the growth of the global digital lending platform market.

On the contrary, continuous increase in adoption of cloud-based digital lending technologies and technological innovations in digital lending platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Top Key Players:

Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, FIS Global, Pegasystems, Temenos, Intellect Design Arena, Sigma Infosolutions, Tavant Technologies, Docutech, Mambu, CU Direct, Sageworks, Roostify, Juristech, Decimal Technologies, HiEnd Systems, Rupeepower, Finastra, Argo, Symitar, TurnKey Lender, Finantix, Built Technologies

Further, it includes the detailed information regarding the drivers of the Digital Lending Platform market such as the increased demand from businesses with multiple locations to centralize their operations and security risks raised in the IT industry by bringing your device policy. It also includes detailed information about the restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.

Large presence of vendors offering digital lending platforms will further contribute to the market growth in North America. Moreover, the extraordinary growth of smartphone usage in APAC and the financial institutions focus on monetizing the opportunity for digitalizing their lending services will also contribute to the growth of the APAC digital lending platform market.

