Digital Language Learning Market Witnessing Tremendous Demand with 13.7% of CAGR by 2027 – Pearson, Preply, Rosetta Stone, Verbling, Yabla

As a large number of children in the region still lack basic education, language plays an essential role in promoting children to think, communicate, and understand. However, non-dominant languages are usually not considered suitable for formal use in schools, which further creates a need for second language learning. In the linguistically diverse APAC region, this inevitably results in several children opting to learn using a language medium, which is not familiar to them. Thus, foreign language learning is gaining prominence.

APAC digital language learning market is anticipated to account highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC comprises countries such as China, Australia, India, Singapore, and South Korea with developed educational sectors. These countries are leveraging every possible method and model to enhance English proficiency with an aim to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among the non-native English-speaking countries. Over the years, countries in APAC have been investing significantly in promoting English language learning. Further, the APAC countries are experiencing exponential growth in their economic development; thus, creating several business prospects, which has further resulted in increasing demand for learning a second language.

In APAC, the trend for learning foreign languages is changing noticeably. Owing to the scarcity of proficient English teachers across the region, students are now opting for digital modes, mostly through smartphones and tablets, for learning languages. Moreover, the smartphone penetration in these countries is very high; also, the youth is incredibly tech-savvy, and thus, the adoption of digital learning apps in the region is high. High rate of internet penetration has stimulated the demand for e-learning in the country, which is also positively impacting the digital language learning market. Also, easily accessible online examinations and media to scrutinizing individual English proficiency have gained popularity in the APAC countries.

Key findings of the study:

The global education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such as China, Australia, Brazil, and the UAE have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which have helped these countries to boost their English education systems. For instance, the Digital Education Revolution (DER) by the Australian government has enabled several schools and universities to leverage digital education. Similarly, the Chinese government has initiated several policies to drive the digital education with a major focus on learning English language, which has propelled the rise in the number of companies offering the digital learning solutions to Chinese students. At present, India is pacing up to create a substantial market space for digital education. Various initiatives have been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalization technologies in the education sector. These initiatives are gaining prominence gradually and are expected to boost the digital language learning market in India to grow in the coming years; thereby, contributing to the growth of the global digital language learning market.

