Digital Language Learning Global Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Busuu, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda, Living Language, Pearson, Preply, Rosetta Stone, Verbling, Yabla

The Global Digital Language Learning Market accounted to US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027.

The Global Digital Language Learning Market accounted to US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027.

The global education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such as China, Australia, Brazil, and the UAE have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems. For instance, the Digital Education Revolution (DER) by the Australian government, which was initiated a decade ago, has enabled several schools and universities to leverage digital education. Similarly, the Chinese government has also initiated several policies to drive the digital education with a major focus on English language learning, which has propelled the rise in the number of companies offering the digital learning solutions to Chinese students.

The global digital language learning market by language type was led by English language segment. The other language include German, Spanish, Mandarin, and others for digital language learning market. Spanish held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc

The “Global Digital Language Learning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Language Learning market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Language Learning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Language Learning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Language Learning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Language Learning Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Language Learning market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Language Learning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Language Learning Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Language Learning Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Language Learning Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Language Learning Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

