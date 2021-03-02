Digital Insurance Platform Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2026 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc.

The Digital Insurance Platform Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Digital Insurance Platform market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Digital Insurance Platform market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Digital Insurance Platform market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Digital Insurance Platform industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Insurance Platform Market: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Appian Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Prima Solutions SA, Majesco, EIS Software Limited, and others.

Key Market Trends

Cloud to Witness Highest Growth

– Cloud computing has been experiencing tremendous growth recently and is increasingly being adopted by insurers. Looking at its immense potential, insurers consider building a strategy around cloud technology to keep competitors at bay.

– Cloud-based insurance solutions can offer better social listening and higher conversion rates from opportunity to sale through targeted campaign management and improved opportunity and lead engagement models. This could result in higher upsell, cross-sell, and retention rates. Cloud can also enhance the claims experience by providing better service and better communication with end customers. This ability of the cloud is augmenting the growth of the cloud-based digital insurance platform market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to be a money-spinning market for digital insurance platform providers during the forecast period, considering the untapped opportunities and the increasing commercial investment in different industry verticals in the region.

– The high population of the region and increasing investments in businesses is anticipated to cater to a significant number of premiums, which would drive multinational companies to emphasize exploring the APAC market by partnering with local companies, channel partners, and technology partners.

– By 2029, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for 42% of global insurance premiums, with China’s share forecasted to be 20%, according to Swiss Re. That country is on course to become the largest insurance market by the mid-2030s. According to a report by Bain & Company, consumers in Asia-Pacific’s developing markets are significantly underinsured, with one measure of insurance penetration, gross written premiums as a percentage of per-capita GDP, signaling a significant amount of unmet demand in Asia Pacific’s developing markets where penetration is less than 5% in India, mainland China, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2020 – eBaoTech Corporation announced the availability of eBaoCloud InsureMO in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for Azure.

– November 2019 – Allianz SE and Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic partnership focused on digitally transforming the insurance industry, making the insurance process easier while creating a better experience for insurance companies and their customers. Through the strategic partnership, Allianz will move core pieces of its global insurance platform, Allianz Business System (ABS), to Microsoft’s Azure cloud and open-source parts of the solution’s core to improve and expand capabilities.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Digital Insurance Platform Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

