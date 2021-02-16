Digital Inks Market 2021| Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Digital inks are the core substance present in the printing devices which helps the pigment to properly bind with the media surface. The two most useful characteristics of digital inks are cheap and high colour fidelity. The Digital inks can be categorized mainly into two types, inkjet inks and electrographic inks. Digital inks are obtained from various product like solvents, carbon-black, resins, minerals oils, etc. These digital inks are used by various industry like advertisement, ceramic, textile, packaging, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global digital inks market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for digital printing instead of analog printing. Furthermore, increasing demand of digital inks in tectile printing and ceramic tiles are likely to drive the demand for digital inks in the coming years. However, decrease in the growth of printing media is projected to hinder the growth of digital inks market. Likewise, growing usage of printing inks in packaging industry may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Inks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the digital inks market with detailed market segmentation by formulation, application, substrate and geography. The global digital inks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital inks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital inks market is segmented on the basis of formulation, application and substrate. On the basis of formulation, the digital inks market is segmented into, solvent-based, water-based, uv-cured and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, advertising & promotion, ceramic tiles printing, packaging, clothing & household textiles, glass printing, publication and others. Based on substrate, the global digital inks market is segmented into, plastics, ceramics & glass, textiles, paper.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital inks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The digital inks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the digital inks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital inks market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the digital inks market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from digital inks market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital inks in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital inks market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the digital inks market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Inx International Ink Co.

Jk Group

Marabu Gmbh & Co. Kg

Nazdar Company Inc.

Nutec Digital Ink Ltd.

Sensient India Pvt Ltd

Sun Chemical

Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.

