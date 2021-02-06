Digital Identity Solutions Market is Set to Boom by Top Vendors Like- NEC (Japan), Samsung SDS (UK), Thales Group(France), GBG (UK), Telus (Canada), IDEMIA (France)

Digital Identity Solutions Market:

Summary:

Research Report called Digital Identity Solutions was recently published by Market Research Inc. to provide guidance for the business. The report also focuses on major leading industry players of HVAC Sensors providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Digital Identity Solutions is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in market. Investments in the Digital Identity Solutions have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Market Research Inc. announced the addition of new informative data titled Digital Identity Solutions to its extensive repository. The goal of this report is to help readers improve their industry’s performance by focusing on important aspects of their business, such as recent developments, technology platforms, and various standard operating procedures and tools. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data. Analysts in this research report can quickly expand their business by focusing on various business and market strategies.

Impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus): The report will also entail a dedicated section assessing the influence of COVID-19 on the expansion of the Digital Identity Solutions Market during the coming period

Key Market Players:

NEC (Japan), Samsung SDS (UK), Thales Group(France), GBG (UK), Telus (Canada), IDEMIA (France), Tessi (France), ForgeRock (US), Jumio (US),

Geographies covered:

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA and Latin America

Based on end user

IT & Telecom,BFSI,Retail,Healthcare,Government & Defense,Others

By Type:

Single-Factor Authentication,Multi-Factor Authentication

Recent Developments:

In January 2020, under the partnership of Thales Group with Australian government, Thales delivered the digital identity-based license to Australia. In December 2019, GBG and What3words entered into a partnership to enhance location data for retailers and logistic companies for reaching niche markets easily.

In December 2019, Telus Corp. launched SHAKEN/STIR stands for signature-based handling of asserted information using tokens and the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited standards. This call validation technology has been launched by Telus for combating robocalls.

In September 2019, Seven Bank and NEC Corporation partnered to develop a digital identity based next-generation ATM, which has a facial recognition engine and QR code. The ATM was supposed to be installed to replace old machines from September 2019. In September 2019, IDEMIA launched MFace Flex, which is a facial biometric solution, to simplify user experience and crowd flow for easier travel at high traffic locations.

Finally, all aspects of the Digital Identity Solutions are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

