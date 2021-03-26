Digital Holography Market 2021 Business Scenario –RealView Imaging Ltd, Lyncee TEC SA, Phase Holographic Imaging AB

Digital Holography Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Digital Holography market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Digital Holography market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: RealView Imaging Ltd, Lyncee TEC SA, Phase Holographic Imaging AB, Eon Reality, Geola Digital Uab, MetroLaser Inc., Leia Inc., Intelligent Imaging Innovations, Light Logics Holography and Optics, Mit Media Lab, Jasper Display Corporation, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd

Scope of the Report

The market for digital holography is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).



Key Market Trends

Digital Holographic Displays to Hold the Significant Share in The Market

– The ineffaceable properties of digital holograph make it ideal to accompany 3D holographic imaging to the holographic display as it provides highly realistic images with a broad perspective to an arbitrary number of audiences with motion parallax ensured both vertically and horizontally with particular focus to the depth.

– As with the recent advancements in the screenless display technologies, including Visual Image Display, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface, and the shortfall of space on scene based displays provides it an opportunity to leverage further the ability of the holographic display to exhibit 3D images with enhanced attention to depth.

– As with the advent of the computer-aided system such as tomographic X-ray, scanning has initiated the adoption of medical imaging modalities added with the ability of technology to collect the data over three-dimensional volume and the ability of the digital computer to convert the data into useful combined the approach of digital holograph displays to visualize the reconstructed volume data further leverages the adoption of holographic displays.

– Also, according to research conducted by RSNA, Radiology in February 2020, to find the correlation of chest CT imaging and RT-PCR testing in Coronavirus disease based on 1,014 patient data found that 88% had a positive chest CT scan, thereby suggesting that chest CT imaging could be used as a primary tool for detection of COVID-19, which indirectly may positively impact the adoption of holographic displays.

– Additionally, besides generating attention the 3D images captured, the holographic display help brands to establish communication with a bystander in mere second unlike other forms of marketing, which involve placing physical object or artifact inside the display, the holographic display provides means to digitally overlay, such as special features, key features in visual that catches users attention that fosters its growth in the commercial industry.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to present a remunerative market for the organizations that leverage holographic technology, as numerous use cases have already emerged that further irradiate the potential of digital holography for real-world applications.

– As the region is home for developing economies, such as India and Bangladesh, digital holography helps organizations enhance their reach and profitability by ensuring the reduction of design cost and planning for disasters with 3D infrastructure imaging as it seamlessly integrates the digital and real-world.

– For instance, India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has leveraged the hologram technology to address several rallies to campaign for the general election to be India’s prime minister throughout the country at the same time.

– Additionally, countries, such as China and Japan, have pioneering consumer electronics and automotive sectors and have aligned their supply and demand to keep up with the latest technologies as the markets in these regions have witnessed significant growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

