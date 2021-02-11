Digital Health Technologies Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2021 | COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US)

The Digital Health Technologies Market research report published by the data bridge market research, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the in this swiftly changing market place, businesses must take up market research report. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the industry. This Digital Health Technologies market report looks over the industry with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. The data and information included in this report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI). A range of steps are used while generating the persuasive Digital Health Technologies report by taking the inputs from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of smartphone users.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe)

AT&T Intellectual Property. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

BioTelemetry, Inc (US)

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

An all-inclusive Digital Health Technologies market report studies the market and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the global market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. With the actionable market insights included in this report, businesses can craft sustainable and cost-effective strategies. Digital Health Technologies market document provides all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.

Digital health technology is the blend of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are used for health and healthcare to enhance the efficacy of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more precise and efficient. These technologies include hardware and software, as it is concerned with the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies.According to U.A.E’s National Health Insurance Company, there were 325,000 health apps available in 2017, and approximately 3.6 billion apps were downloaded by the users in the same year across the world. This significant number is act as a market growth.

Market Drivers

Adoption of m-health technologies for health monitoring, this act as a driver of the market.

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

High expenditure and maintenance requirement, this act as a restraints of the market

Safety concerns regarding management data, this act as a restraints of the market

Segmentation Of Digital Health Technologies Market:

By Product

Wearable Devices

Healthcare Information Systems

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End User

B2B

B2C

Key Developments in the Market:

In Qualcomm Technologies International announced that they get support for the Google Assistant and Google Fast Pair on the Qualcomm® Smart Headset Platform.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Digital Health China introduced SHINEFLY, a tele-radiology application and services platform, which offers customizable, scalable cloud-based solution for image management to store, view, retrieve, and analyze medical images, remotely.

A persuasive Digital Health Technologies report provides market sizing and segmentation, competitor shares and trend analysis. This market report is very useful to plan market expansion strategies. With this report, businesses can figure out markets that offer the greatest growth opportunities, competitor’s strategy, requirement of prospective clients and more. The report can answer specific questions to make critical decisions on the basis of real information and insight. Market research report provides detailed insights about the competitors, understands customers’ pain points & preferences, latest market trends, consumer buying patterns, economic shifts, and demographics. So, smart business owners never underestimate Digital Health Technologies market research report and leverage it to creative effective strategies.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Technologies Market Share Analysis

Global digital health technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital health technologies market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital health technologies market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group (US), Allscripts (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Abbott (US), CardioNet (US), Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlobalMed (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others.

