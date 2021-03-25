Digital Health Technologies Market 2021 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2027

This research study titled Global Digital Health Technologies Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 reveals the current status of the market to predict the future, by analyzing development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The Digital Health Technologiesreport comprises of historical data, growth industry analysis, restraints ,statistical data, business overview, size & share, significance, market price & demand, and market analysis by product and market trends by key players. It provides a detailed analysis of the major factors influencing the Digital Health Technologiesmarket growth, including the drivers, lucrative opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and recent developments. The key factors added in this report will help leading players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to maximize their business growth during the projection Forecast Period.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of smartphone users.

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Digital Health Technologies Market?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe)

AT&T Intellectual Property. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

BioTelemetry, Inc (US)

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Product

Wearable Devices

Healthcare Information Systems

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End User

B2B

B2C

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Digital health technology is the blend of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are used for health and healthcare to enhance the efficacy of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more precise and efficient. These technologies include hardware and software, as it is concerned with the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies.

According to U.A.E’s National Health Insurance Company, there were 325,000 health apps available in 2017, and approximately 3.6 billion apps were downloaded by the users in the same year across the world. This significant number is act as a market growth.

Market Drivers

Adoption of m-health technologies for health monitoring, this act as a driver of the market.

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

High expenditure and maintenance requirement, this act as a restraints of the market

Safety concerns regarding management data, this act as a restraints of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In Qualcomm Technologies International announced that they get support for the Google Assistant and Google Fast Pair on the Qualcomm® Smart Headset Platform.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Digital Health China introduced SHINEFLY, a tele-radiology application and services platform, which offers customizable, scalable cloud-based solution for image management to store, view, retrieve, and analyze medical images, remotely.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Technologies Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital health technologies market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group (US), Allscripts (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Abbott (US), CardioNet (US), Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlobalMed (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others.

