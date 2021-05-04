Digital Health Market Is Expected To Grow At A Formidable CAGR Of 13.40% Over The Period Between 2017 And 2025

Global Digital Health Market: Overview

This report on the global digital health market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. This research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.

The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global digital health market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global digital health market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation, and increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Digital Health Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global digital health market has been segmented into health care information systems and wearable devices. Health care information system is further categorized into clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions. Clinical solutions is segmented into EHR/EMR, clinical decision support system (CDSS), computerized physician order entry (CPOE), mHealth, telehealth, population health management and others. mHealth is further segmented into connected medical devices, mHealth applications and mHealth services. mHealth application is categorized into fitness apps, medical reference, wellness, medical condition management, nutrition, remote consultation, reminders and alerts, diagnostics and others.

Wearable devices is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices and digital therapeutic devices. Digital therapeutic devices is further classified into pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices and insulin pumps. Based on component, the digital health market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on end user, the digital health market is segmented into B2C and B2B. B2C end user is further segmented into patients and caregivers and B2B is further classified into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Geographically, the global Digital Health market has been segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, and Japan.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Digital Health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company), Alphabet Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

