Digital Health Coaching Market 2021-28 looming business opportunities at $7 billion with Aetna, American Association for Health Education, American Council of Exercise (ACE), Cigna, Cleveland Clinic, Duke Integrative Medicine, Health Coach Institute, Humana, Institute of Integrative Nutrition, International Coach Federation

Digital Health coaching has emerged worth $7 billion service market, with a strong growth outlook. An estimated 128,000 health coaches and health educators advise and motivate clients to change bad lifestyle habits and to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. Consumers, employers and insurers are each now more seriously focused on improving health and being proactive, in light of the pandemic, rising obesity levels, and chronic health conditions.

Digital Health Coaching, conveniently offered online, is designed to deliver highly personalized, insight-driven behavior change programs to help your members better focus on their health and well-being. With periodic check-ins, these coaching programs are designed to encourage long-term engagement and participation.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 99,400 health educators and community health workers, including health coaches, employed nationwide in 2012. By 2022, this employment figure is projected to increase to 120,800, which expresses a +21% growth change.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Digital Health Coaching Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Digital Health Coaching market.

Key Players:

Aetna

American Association for Health Education

American Council of Exercise (ACE)

Cigna

Cleveland Clinic

Sears Wellness Institute

Duke Integrative Medicine

Health Coach Institute

Humana

Institute of Integrative Nutrition

International Coach Federation

Kaiser Permanente

Mayo Clinic

National Consortium for Credentialing of Health & Wellness Coaches

National Society of Health Coaches

Society for Public Health Education

United Health Group

Wellcoaches School of Coaching

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Digital Health Coaching market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Digital Health Coaching market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Digital Health Coaching market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Digital Health Coaching market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Market Report Segmentation:

By Mode of Learning (Online, Offline)

By Type (Holistic Health Coach, Wellness Health Coach, Primal/Paleo Health Coach)

By Duration (Less than 6 Months, 6 Months To 12 Months, More Than 12 Months)

By Coach Type (Personal Coach, Family Coach, Corporate Coach)

By Application (General Wellness (Weight Loss, Technology Detoxification, Smoking Cessation, Others), Behavioral Health (Anxiety & Depression Relief, Stress Management, Sleep Support, Others)

The following sections of this versatile report on Digital Health Coaching market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Digital Health Coaching market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

