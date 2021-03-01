The report titled “Digital Graphic Printing Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The digital graphic printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Digital Graphic Printing Market: – Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH, A1 Security Print Ltd, Xerox Holdings Corporation, Swiss Post Solutions, Post Masters, Azure Communications, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd, Landa Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– In May 2020, Italian metal decoration printer manufacturing company STA partnered with Fujifilm. This partnership will enable the companys goal to boost its digital possibilities with the existing printing machines.

– In February 2020, the ColorJet group with an aim toward a sustainable print ecosystem launched its new range of digital printing technologies, SONIQ HQ and FLAGJET. As a part of Make in India, the company has developed these digital inkjet printers, which will help to fulfill the countrys sustainable goals to a greater extent.

Market Overview:

– The personalization via printed products, like flyers and templates, is one of the emerging trends that will drive the market in the coming years. These printed products are a great form of material for individuals and enterprise businesses. The brand-new product design technologies will help the digital graphic print industry to offer customers a personalized experience. The printing vendors that employ devices and offer such solutions will surely have a competitive edge over the competition and account for a larger share of the market. The trend of personalized prints can be offered to a vast consumer base via e-commerce sites. By 2020, it will consider as a huge differentiating factor in increasing sales and business profits.

– As the requirement of face masks is rising due to the COVID-19 crisis, the customers of the Asia-pacific countries are moving toward customized printed face masks. Digital graphic printing enables the ability to print any design in less time. Kornit has invested in printing masks with “Kornit NeoPigment” inks, which is also sustainably-made and a significant safe choice for the consumer.

– The increasing usage of durable substrates for digital graphic printing in end-use applications, such as banknote printing, which comes under security printing, is also driving the growth of the market. For example, in 2019, the Central Bank of Armenia has introduced a new range of banknotes, which are printed on a durable substrate. These substrates offer a suitable design and security features, which needs to be updated by the bank authority. Arman Hovhannisyan, a Currency Issue Specialist at the Bank, told Currency News what these changes are connected with and how the new banknotes surpass the old ones.

Key Market Trends

Inkjet Printing Process is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market Over the Forecast Period

– The major drivers for the adoption of the inkjet printing process in digital graphic printing applications across industries are low cost, high quality of output, capable of printing fine and smooth details, capable of printing in vivid color, suitable for printing pictures, easy to use, less warm-up time, etc.

– Increasing investment from digital printing players for developing advanced inkjet technologies is boosting the speed of innovations. For instance, in June 2019, Xerox Corporation launched the “Baltoro HF” inkjet printer, which enables customers to print high-volume, transactional work and catalogs on a single press with significantly better image quality and productivity than other processes. The Baltoro HF is the companys first product using this printing platform.

– In May 2020, EFI Cubik developed its single-pass digital inkjet printer for commercial wood decoration applications. Digital inkjet printing on wood consists of direct printing on panels for doors, wood planks, veneer, and furniture, therefore eliminating direct contact.

– Colours Factory, which is one of the fast-growing print providers that use multiple printing technologies for the advertising industry, invests in a large-format digital inkjet printer from Agfa. The newly developed printer has quintupled the UV inkjet printing potential on various flexible and rigid media as per the company’s observation. These innovative inkjet printing solutions will help the segment to grow more in the coming years.

– Inkjet printers are also increasingly used by government agencies for increasing security printing applications on currency printing. For example, the Central Bank of Armenia is using inkjet printers to reduce the threats of counterfeiting currencies. Inkjet printers help to ease the process of putting security holograms in the currency.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Grow at a Highest Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The digital graphic printing market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The region has witnessed significant growth in industrialization over the past few years, which therefore generated ample amounts of opportunities for the vendors to increase their offerings. Countries, like China, Japan, and India, are significant contributors to commercial and advertising prints and include one of the significant numbers of commercial printing partners and marketers. These factors are boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific digital graphic printing market during the forecast period.

– In May 2020, the Indian Commerce Ministry recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on Chinese digital printing plates to guard domestic manufacturers against cheap imports from China.

– In January 2020, Landa Corporation announced that the Chinese company Zhongrong Printing Group Co. Ltd had completed the installation of the Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press in the country. Zhongrong Printing Group Co. Ltd will use the Landa press to provide higher-quality, faster digital printing of short to medium-run commercial packaging applications for its prominent customer base of Chinese FMCG enterprises.

– Furthermore, in March 2020, Messe Frankfurt India, which is a significantly major trade fair organizer, announced the launch of Screen Print India 2020 New Delhi debut edition. These increasing initiatives in the Asia Pacific region are expected to accentuate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Digital Graphic Printing market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Digital Graphic Printing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

