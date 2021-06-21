Digital Gaming Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Electronic Arts, Zynga, Microsoft

Latest publication on Latin America Digital Gaming Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

Latin America is one of the emerging Digital Gaming market. Governments in Latin America have recognized the industry, and it is identified as an important part of the industry promotion agencies and their business events. Video games is one of six industries of the MICSUR, the Southern Cultural Industries Market. The Latin America Digital Gaming Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40%) leading to a revenue of USD 6.29 Bn by 2023. In 2017, revenues from PC, mobile, and console in LATAM were almost equally shared. However, the mobile segment is expected to become the largest segment in terms of revenue share in the coming years. While mobile gaming will take off in this region’s market, consoles are forecasted to grow at the same pace or slightly higher after the release of the new generation consoles.

The distribution and marketing for digital games are being revamped in the region. Companies like Sony and Microsoft have new programs for their console markets in Latin America that are open to independent developers and small studios, which in turn will strengthen console gaming in the region.

Threats

Low budget games are made in LATAM due to the economic limitations of the region. Since spending on development and advertising is insufficient, the quality of games aren’t up to the mark and gamers are often unaware about the existence of such games. This inhibits the growth of the market. Also, poor internet connectivity in some parts of Latin America like Costa Rica and Paraguay poses problems for the growth of digitally-downloadable and online games.

Companies Covered:

Activision Blizzard

• Electronic Arts

• Take Two Interactive

Microsoft Corporation

