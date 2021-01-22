Digital Freight Forwarding Market  Estimate to Boost Growth in Demand by 2028 | Convoy, Flexport, Full Truck Alliance, Freightos, CargoX, Echo Global Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Transfix, Convoy, Cargomatic, Trucker Path, J.B. Hunt Transport

The Digital Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around +25% during the next few years.

Flexport is a San Francisco-based digital freight forwarder and logistics platform. Founded in 2013, the company has around half of its business in ocean freight and the other half in air freight. After its Series C round of funding in September 2017, Flexport had a valuation of $800 million. DST Global led this round; other investors include Founders Fund and Wells Fargo. In 2018, the company received USD 100 million from SF Express, a leading courier company in China. This brought Flexport’s total funding to USD 300 million and its valuation to more than USD 1 billion.

The startup has a run-rate revenue of approximately USD 400 million and is growing steadily. It ships roughly 120,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) annually, with a focus on transpacific trade lanes, where its shipment volume is the 20th largest on the transpacific eastbound route. It reached a revenue of USD 860 million in 2019 and became the leader in digital freight forwarding market as it provides high-quality logistics service with added analytical reports.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=45088

Top Key Players:

Convoy

Flexport

Full Truck Alliance

Freightos

CargoX

Echo Global Logistics

Coyote Logistics

Transfix

Convoy

Cargomatic

Trucker Path

J.B. Hunt Transport

Cargocentric

Uber Freight

TGMatrix

Region Outlook:

Digital Freight Forwarding Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

The report is concluded with effective data about Digital Freight Forwarding Market to balance the various segments of the market, which enables straightforward and anticipated achievements for the businesses.

Ask For Discount @:

https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=45088

Further, the report also states about the major challenges faced by the market i.e. issues related to data security. It happens because end-users across the industry verticals are concerned about the data security policies that govern the cloud-based solutions of vendors.

A Digital Freight Forwarding Market sets the overall direction and goals for your marketing, and is therefore different from a marketing plan, which outlines the specific actions you will take to implement your marketing strategy. To provide an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s five model have been used for analyzing the Digital Freight Forwarding Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Digital Freight Forwarding Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Competition by Company

Chapter 3: Digital Freight Forwarding Company Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 4: Digital Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Digital Freight Forwarding Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Forecast

Chapter 7: Digital Freight Forwarding Upstream Raw Materials

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

About Report Consultant:

Report Consultant – A global leader in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you an exceptional experience of innovative solutions and outcomes. We have effectively steered businesses all over the world with our market research reports and are outstandingly positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting advanced opportunities in the global market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

Contact No: +81-368444299

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com