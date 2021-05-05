Digital Farming Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017 – 2025

Modern agriculture/farming is highly technical, and the growing digitization and technological advancement are further transforming the farming industry. The agriculture industry has been effectively exploiting the power that big data can bring to the operations. Software and algorithm are being created to pull essential data. This data is helping farms to improve farm profitability, increase farm sustainability, and enhance yield. Use of various equipment, software, remote sensors, and drones have automated data collection methods. According to AgFunder, globally over US$ 4.6 Bn was invested in food and agriculture technology in 2015. Large share of the investment was for software and other technological solutions to enhance digital agriculture.

Major Key Players of the Digital Farming Market are:

Monsanto Company, Bayer Cropscience Limited, Deere & Company., Accenture PLC, Syngenta, AgGateway, Aglytix Inc., CropX Inc., Farmers Business Network (FBN), BASF SE, and DigitalGlobe.

Digitization of farming is expected to help feed the growing population. Global population is expected to increase by about 40% and reach 9.6 billion by 2050. Therefore, the overall food production needs to double to meet the rising demand for food. The current production rate, process, and distribution method would not be sufficient to feed the growing population; thus, adoption of new and advanced technology, at various levels of farming, is expected to become vital to meet the growing demand.

Digital farming in a nutshell is the use of information technology in agriculture. It largely involves the use of connected devices and machinery and other digital technologies to improve yield. From precision farming, livestock monitoring, to greenhouse farming, connected devices and software contributes to all vital applications of farming.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Farming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Digital Farming industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

