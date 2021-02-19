Digital Farming Market expected to be valued worth USD 10.23 billion by 2025

Digital Farming or digital agriculture is the implementation of IT in agriculture and it basically involves applications connected to machinery and other digital agriculture technologies. Digital Farming is used to improve overall farm production by means of advanced digital technology. The involvement of digital technology in farming is an evolution in agriculture sector and has positively impacted the sustainability and efficiency of the farms. Digital farming covers the use of biology and technology together in order to help farms to do precise farming.

The global digital farming market is expected to be valued worth USD 10.23 billion by 2025. According to BlueWeave Consulting, it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.2 per cent over the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialized equipment such as sensing devices, automation and control system and antennas and access points is expected to drive the growth of the market in the Forecast period. In 2019, bio-engineering, imagery and sensors, big data and robotics and automation have supported the expansion process for the global digital farming market.

Global Digital Farming Market: Market Dynamics

The global digital farming market is expected to grow over the forecasted period owing to factors such as rising world population, rapidly decreasing arable land, growing global population, rising need for effective agriculture, increasing penetration of advanced technologies in agriculture sector coupled with the growing need for high production of grains and vegetables. Also, the increasing population of green farming across the globe is also pushing for the growth of the digital farming market. Rising demand for quality crops in the amount to meet the growing need for grains and vegetables has been a significant factor leading to the adoption of digital farming solutions in the fields by the farmers to improve the productivity of arable lands.

The growing number of applications for telematics in agriculture is expected to drive the demand for digital farming over the forecasted period. Telematics services include the usage of tracking devices such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to locate the position of the equipment for management purposes. The increasing adoption of new technologies and advanced devices for digital farming is expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing demand for managed services is another contributing factor to the expansion of the digital farming market. Smart farming could be a long term answer to the growing population in developing countries as well as to the demand of the ever-increasing digital farming market. Smart farming technology also facilitates the efficient use of resources such as water, land, seed, and fertilizers, improving the overall quality and quality of farm yield.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global digital farming market

Geographically, the presence of global digital farming market can be witnessed in five major regions including Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the global digital farming market and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to factors such as high investment in research and development in advanced agriculture techniques and presence of major players in digital farming solutions in the region.

