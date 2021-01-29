Digital Experience Platform Market 2020-2027 | Adobe, Oracle, Sitecore, Acquia, Episerver, SAP SE, HCL Technologies Limited, Salesforce

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Experience Platform Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Experience Platform industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Experience Platform Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Experience Platform Market

Digital experience platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 27,698.83 million by 2027. Increasing usage of digital experience platform in retail sector is a driving factor for the market growth.

Advancement in the digital experience platforms (DXP) and combination of content management and IoT is making DXP more suitable for enterprises in order to maintain client relationship, customer relationship. DXPs are used to give better application, website, portal experience which will in return provides business opportunities. Growing cloud application is driving the growth for market.

This digital experience platform market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Digital Experience Platform Market Scope and Market Size

Global digital experience platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into segmented into platform and services. Platform dominates the component segment and will continue to grow at higher rate as platform includes main product and services include offerings such as consultation, training and other managed services.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premises. On-premises is dominating the segment as DXPs are preferred by large enterprises and large enterprises usually opt for on premise deployment models. However, cloud is growing at higher rate due to its cost flexibility.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Large enterprises holds the largest market share in organization size segment and expected to grow at higher rate considering DXP’s affordability as it requires high investment cost.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into business to customer, business to business and others. In application segment business to customer hols largest market share due to retail sector; however business to business is expected to row at higher arte as companies are investing in DXPs for client relationship management and content management for clients.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, education and others. Retail dominates the vertical segment and is expected to grow at highest rate as retail companies want to provide best website, portal, application experience to its prospects in order to gain sales and help prospects to make buying decisions quickly.

Digital experience platform Market Country Level Analysis

Digital experience platform market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, deployment model, organization size, application and vertical.

The countries covered in Digital experience platform market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital experience platform market and is expected to grow at highest rate as in U.S., the major players like Adobe and Oracle are selling more number of DXPs in the region and the U.S. & Canada are early adopters of this technology which creates growth at higher pace for the North America region. U.K. is leading the growth of the Europe market due presence of major key players such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Accenture and others. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the increasing of retail sector in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience platform market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Digital experience platform and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Digital experience platform market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Experience Platform Market Share Analysis

Digital experience platform market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global Digital experience platform market.

The major players covered in the report are Adobe, Oracle, Sitecore, Acquia, Inc., Episerver, SAP SE, HCL Technologies Limited, Salesforce.com, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Squiz, Bloomreach Inc, Liferay Inc., SDL plc., Wipro Limited, Accenture, Infosys Limited, censhare AG, Kentico Software among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Digital experience platform market.

For instance,

In March 2020, SAP SE collaborated with Accenture to launch co-developed platform for oil and gas industry; this platform is based on SAP S/4HANA cloud and will reduce the operational complexity of upstream oil and gas sector. This will help company to enhance the customer base and market share of the company.

In January 2020, Adobe launched Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service; this application will offer SaaS-like speed and customization to enterprises. It will also provide content and personalization, data and insights and commerce and advertising solutions.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Digital experience platform through expanded range of size.

Customization Available: Global Digital Experience Platform Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

