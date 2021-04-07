Digital Experience Management Software Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast 2025
The global Digital Experience Management Software market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach USD 6.39 billion by 2025, from USD 5.20 billion in 2019.
This report also narrates how the novel COVID-19 pandemic affects the Digital Experience Management Software market.
Top companies in the global Digital Experience Management Software market are
Oracle Corporation (US), Demandware (US), SAP SE (Germany), Infosys (India), Salesforce.Com (US), IBM Corporation (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), SDL Plc (UK), Acquia (US), Sitecore (Denmark) and others…
Types of the market are
Web Content Management
Multi-Channel Customer Communication Management
Customer Relationship Management
Digital Employee Experience
Web Portals
Customer Experience Management
Analytics
Applications of the market are
Government
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Retail
Travel & Hospitality
Transportation & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Others
Regions covered By Digital Experience Management Software Market Report 2021 To 2025 are
North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other)
