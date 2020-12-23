Digital Education Publishing Market Growth Outlook to 2027 – Business Opportunities by McGraw-Hill, Oxford University Press, Pearson, RELX Group plc, Scholastic

Digital education publishing is the use of digital media to publicize educational content. The content is accessible on various pages and is compatible with different devices, such as computers, smartphones, desktops, and tablets. Such books are referred to as e-books, which allow students to get access to specific licensing fees. E-books are substitutes for printed books, as they require fewer printing costs. In the past few years, the number of smartphone users has gone up considerably. In addition to the high penetration of high-speed Internet services, the rapid growth of the internet infrastructure in developing countries such as India has fueled the adoption of mobile devices in these countries. With the introduction of Internet-enabled digital devices such as cell phones and tablets, consumers ‘read tastes are changing from conventional print formats to device-compatible digital formats. Consumers’ demand for content on-the-go has been experiencing a steady rise in recent years. Many leading educational content publishers are increasingly providing a wide variety of digital content that consumers can access through their mobile devices.

Digital Education Publishing Market Report includes the profiles of Key Industry Players along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players in this market include – Cengage, Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Happiest Minds, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill, Oxford University Press, Pearson, RELX Group plc, Scholastic Inc.

The global Digital Education Publishing Market is segmented based on deployment, organization size. The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Digital Education Publishing Market 2020 report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Digital Education Publishing Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Digital Education Publishing Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

