Digital Education Market Covid/19 impact in 2020-2027 with top key players like Alison, Udacity, Inc., Udemy, Inc., edX, Inc.

The Digital Education Market size is expected to reach $48.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of +33% CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital education is the innovative use of digital tools and technologies during teaching and learning, and is often referred to as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or e-Learning.

An informative report titled as Digital Education Market recently has been published by The Research Insights to its online repository. This statistical data offers an in-depth analysis by considering several segments, such as type, size, technology and applications. Different exploratory techniques such as, qualitative and quantitative analysis have been used to give data accurately.

This report highlights the manufacturing cost structure that includes cost of raw material as well as manpower. At the end, it throws light on various internal and external factors that are driving or restraining the Digital Education Market. To enlarge the businesses rapidly, it offers some significant ways to discover the wide-ranging global opportunities.

Key players:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (EdModo, Inc.), Pluralsight, Inc., Seek Limited (FutureLearn), Alison, Udacity, Inc., Udemy, Inc., edX, Inc., Jigsaw Academy (Manipal Education and Medical Group), Coursera, Inc., and NovoEd, Inc. (Devonshire Investors)

Different global regions, such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, South America have been analyzed to understand the current scope of Digital Education Market as well as to predict the future. This statistical data identifies key driving factors and restraints, which are driving the growth or hampering the market. Competition in global business environment have been studied by profiling the leading industry key players to get more details about successful strategies of top-level companies. The entire demanding and supply chain have been examined to determine the strategies for international trading.

This Digital Education Market report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Digital Education Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

