Digital Diabetes Management Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Medtronic, B. Braun, Dexcom

As per the report, the global Digital Diabetes Management Market was estimated at $3.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $17.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in adoption of smartphones & tablets integrated with healthcare apps and rise in diabetic population globally drive the growth of the global digital diabetes management market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding digital diabetes management in developing countries and data privacy concerns among patients restrain the growth to some extent. However, high potential for development offered by emerging markets is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6417

The continuous blood glucose monitoring systems segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product, the continuous blood glucose monitoring systems segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global digital diabetes management market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and high prevalence of population suffering from diabetic symptoms. The smart insulin pumps segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.3% by the end of 2026. Surge in demand for home infusion therapy and increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes fuel the segment growth.

The wearable devices segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on type, the wearable devices segment accounted for more than half of the global digital diabetes management market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.9% through 2026. This is due to the various benefits it provides, such as behavioral interventions to people, better accessibility, scalability, and the ability to test anywhere, which works best for remote users.

North America to maintain its top status during the study period-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share, generating two-fifths of the global digital diabetes management market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.7% by 2026. Increasing awareness regarding digital health and large number of patients suffering from chronic illness are projected to dole out lucrative opportunities for digital diabetes management device manufacturers in this region. Rise in the incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disorder, and increase in demand for home-based therapies and consultation drive the growth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6417

Frontrunners in the industry-

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Terumo corporation

Abbott laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bayer AG

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Request for customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6417

Similar Reports:

Digital Medicine Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Diabetes Management Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

World Diabetes Drugs Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 -2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com