Digital Diabetes Management Market 2020-2026 to Witness Tremendous Growth | Global Players – B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan

Global digital diabetes management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the Digital Diabetes Management Market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Market Definition: Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Digital diabetes devices are combine diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure. Smart glucose monitor is a wireless blood glucose monitor which measures and provides information about the blood glucose data to iOS or Android mobile device. It is used in self-monitoring of blood glucose level in the blood. Digital diabetes devices are of different types such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps, weight & diet management apps and many other.

Continuous glucose monitoring systems is a method to track glucose level at the day and night. CGM measure glucose at regular intervals at 24 hours, a day and translate the reading into dynamic data, generating glucose direction and rate of change reports. The CGM system work through a small sensor insert into skin, usually on belly or arm part of patients. The sensor usually measure interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes. A transmitter wirelessly sends information to a monitor. The monitor may be a part of an insulin pump or a separate device, which can easily carry in pocket.

Segmentation: Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Global digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, diabetes management apps, end user.

On the basis of product & services, Digital Diabetes Management Market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of type, Digital Diabetes Management Market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, Digital Diabetes Management Market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others. In 2019, home care settings segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

