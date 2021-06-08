Digital Content Creation Market 2021 Size, Share, Business Overview, Future Prospect by 2027 | dobe Systems Incorporated, Aptara Inc., Apple, Inc., Corel Corporation

2B Companies Rely on Digital Content Creation Due to COVID-19 Scare

Digital content creation has become a hot topic in the light of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The viral outbreak has given many B2B marketers the opportunity to construct online marketing strategies. However, several companies in the digital content creation market have lost billions of dollars due to event cancellations and postponements of trade fairs. In a study conducted by the Center for Exhibition Industry Research, strategists in the digital content creation market pour millions of dollars to conduct exhibitions and industry shows, which is almost five times more than that is invested in online marketing. With growing awareness about the advantages of digital marketing, B2B companies are now turning toward online marketing to redefine their marketing messages, as numerous strategists are spending most of their time in home isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the end results of digital marketing are easily measurable, B2B companies are increasingly relying on online marketing strategies to capitalize on the flooding online traffic to gain greater visibility with individuals.

Tech Giants Deploy Cloud to Accelerate Innovation in Media & Entertainment Industry

Cloud is being democratized for companies and individuals in the digital content creation market, thus enabling everyone to participate in the digital economy. Cloud has become capable of handling the media & entertainment industry workloads, as creators find it easier to convey stories more collaboratively. Correspondingly, the revenue of both cloud and the media & entertainment industry is anticipated for exponential growth in the digital content creation market, where the market is expected to expand at an explosive CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Executive Vice President Judson Althoff of the multinational technology company Microsoft revealed that the company is collaborating with The Walt Disney Studios in order to pilot new ways of using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to innovate in production processes. Thus, cloud is revolutionizing the media & entertainment industry in the digital content creation market by accelerating innovation in production and postproduction processes i.e. from the scene to the screen. India being one of the leading economies in the media & entertainment industry is grabbing the attention of global tech giants to deploy uninterrupted online streaming in the market for digital content creation.

How is Digital Embracing In-store Experience?

Many traditional retailers are heading toward bankruptcy and closing off stores, as they are not a part of the digital content creation bandwagon. Since retail buying habits have undergone a change during the previous years, retailers are integrating digital marketing strategies with in-store experiences. This explains why the market share of the retail industry is anticipated to take a leap from ~21% in 2021 to ~26% by 2027 in the market for digital content creation.

Software developers in the digital content creation market are increasing their R&D activities to enhance in-store experiences for customers. For instance, the Amazon Go™ stores have set the benchmark for innovating in their interactive digital platform, which is popular for its ‘grab & go’ format. Thus, leading retailers in the digital content creation market are floating engaging marketing strategies to encourage repeat purchases among customers.

AI and Email Marketing Disrupt Hospitality Industry Resulting in Return Visits

Personalization marketing, voice search, and AI are transforming the digital content creation market in the field of hospitality. As such, the hospitality industry is predicted to dictate the third-highest revenue in the market for digital content creation and is fast-adopting digital technologies. Thus, in order to boost the visibility among their target audience, marketers in the hospitality industry are focusing on email marketing to generate leads. Targeted emails help stakeholders to develop a personal relationship with customers, resulting in return visits.

On the other hand, AI is disrupting innovations in the market for digital content creation by streamlining processes in order to deliver valuable insights that help marketers reach the right target audience. Since most customers use aggregator websites for room booking, hoteliers are using AI to reach out to its customers through either their hotel landing page or third-party websites.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Popular news outlets are focusing the limelight on the dedicated work done by retailers who have opted to produce masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers amidst the stressful COVID-19 crisis. Thus, online news outlets are helping popular retailers such as GAP and Eddie Bauer to build their credibility during these trying times.

Though the revenue of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is projected for exponential growth, most small businesses struggle with building a strong online presence. Hence, companies in the digital content creation market are increasing awareness about design and UX (User Experience) that help small businesses develop a stellar website.