Digital Commerce Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Demandware Inc., NetSuite Inc., Sappi Limited

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Digital Commerce Software Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The digital commerce software market was valued at USD 5733.44 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 10397.24 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.64% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Digital Commerce Software Market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Demandware Inc., NetSuite Inc., Sappi Limited, Intershop, Volusion Inc., eBay enterprise, TCS Ltd, Cleverbridge Inc., MarketLive Inc., and Shopify Inc., and others.

Industry News and Update:

– December 2018 – IBM and HCL Technologies (HCL) announced a definitive agreement under which HCL had planned to select IBM software products for USD 1.8 billion. Some of those software products are Commerce (on-premise) for omnichannel eCommerce, Portal (on-premise) for digital experience, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Entertainment and Media to Have Significant Share

– Technology has grown exponentially over the past decades within media and entertainment, bombarding the film, TV, publishing and music industries with new competition, business models and product landscapes that benefit a digitally sophisticated consumer base.

– With 2.71 billion smartphone users globally, content consumption across media channels, devices and demographics are on the rise. Due to unprecedented Internet usage and adoption of Internet-enabled devices, consumers are now in a digital ecosystem in which they actively create, distribute and consume content.

– Moreover, according to Open Society Foundations, the United Kingdom has one of the highest levels of digital television uptake in Europe and it is witnessing more customer-focused options in the digital market.

– With the increasing demand for entertainment and media market in the United Kingdom, it can be inferred that globally this market will also see significant growth. With the increased willingness among consumers to pay for content online rather than consume ad-funded content is driving the entertainment and media market.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Digital Commerce Software market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Digital Commerce Software market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Digital Commerce Software market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Digital Commerce Software market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Digital Commerce Software report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

