Digital Classroom Market expected to reach a value of approximately USD 138.4 billion by the year 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Digital Classroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to reach a value of approximately USD 138.4 billion by the year 2025. Due to the diverse initiatives being pursued by governments around the globe to enhance teaching methods, quality of education, and educational institutions facilities through the implementation of the concept of the smart classroom to strengthen the education system.

The increasing number of private international schools to enhance the education system, coupled with the rapid increase in student adoption of tablets and mobile phones have increased in various types of m-learning methods that will promote the expected global Digital Classroom Market. Besides, the main driving force for market growth is rising internet penetration, coupled with the growing choice of online sources for information gathering. Besides, the application of the digital classroom to provide teachers with the ability to analyze and assess the skills learned by the students in real-time while providing instant feedback on their performance through the transparency of their performance and other contributions will accelerate the growth of the Digital Classroom market regularly.

Regional analysis of Digital Classroom Market

On the basis of region, the Digital Classroom Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Digital Classroom market over the forecast period due to the rise in demand for interactive learning and interactive response system. Moreover, increment in higher adoption of applications of Information technology in pedagogical techniques is driving the digital classrooms market in North America. The Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to the growing number of private international schools along with the huge adoption of IT for teaching. Europe digital classroom market will be influenced by increasing popularity of digital classroom hardware and software.

Global Digital Classroom Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, Desire2Learn, Unit4, Saba, SMART Technologies, Dell, Promethean, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Blackboard, Jenzabar, Adobe Systems, Desire2Learn, McGraw-Hill Education, and DreamBox Learning are the key players in the global Digital Classroom market.

Scope of the Report

By Product Types

Digital classroom hardware

Digital classroom software

Digital classroom content

By Application

K-12

Higher Education

