Digital Camera Market 2021 Global Outlook – Nikon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Digital Camera Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Digital Camera Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The digital camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of less than 2 % over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Digital Camera Market are Nikon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sony Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Olympus Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Sigma Corporation, koninklijke Philips NV and others.

Regional Outlook of Digital Camera Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020: Sony launched ZV-1, a pocket-sized digital camera aimed at video content creators (or vloggers) and designed from the ground up for content creators and vloggers and combines easy-to-use features. The ZV-1 is available in the US region only at a special introductory price of approximately USD 749 until June 2020. Post that, the cost will rise to roughly USD 799 and be available in Canada as well at around CAD 999 CAD. It has a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with a DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens.

– January 2020 – Nikon launched FX-format D780. It features an FX-format (35.9 x 23.9 mm) 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor for seven frames per second continuous shooting through the viewfinder or up to 12 fps in Live View, and light sensitivity of ISO100-51,200 (which can expand to ISO204,800).

Key Market Trends:

Surging Smartphone Camera Technology is Hampering the Market Growth

– Smartphone cameras are still far more digital cameras but simple camera interface, bolstered by features such as swipe to change the exposure,’ make smartphone photography an extremely enticing option.

– Also, these high-quality compact cameras in smartphones are connected to the Internet. And this became very convenient for the users to share those pictures on social media instantly.

– The smartphone camera is evolving at a higher rate, and companies such as Oneplus, Samsung, Apple is investing a huge amount of money in research and development for different camera technology.

– For instance, after a 108MP camera sensor, Samsung is speculated to work on a whopping 144MP camera sensor using the 14nm FinFET process. Samsung will use its 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S11, which is expected to launch in February 2020.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.