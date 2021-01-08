Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market 2021-28 healthcare demands booming at USD 3.89 billion with Siemens Healthineers, Hologic, Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.l, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Corporation, and Planmed OY.

The Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of +13% at USD 3.89 billion over the forecast term.

Breast tomosynthesis, also called three-dimensional (3-D) mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), is an advanced form of breast imaging, or mammography that uses a low-dose x-ray system and computer reconstructions to create three-dimensional images of the breasts.

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is more accurate than full-field digital mammography alone but requires a longer reading time. Tomosynthesis helps to reduce false positives that mammograms can give and is more accurate than a regular mammogram. It can also be much more accurate than mammography in screening for breast cancer in women who have dense breasts.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share for the Market and is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2021-28 owing to the availability of advanced medical health care technology.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Hologic, Inc., Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.l, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, and Planmed OY.

Global report caters to various stakeholders in Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation by disease type-

Ductal breast carcinoma

Lobular breast carcinoma

Market segmentation by component type-

A direct or indirect full field digital detector

A breast support and compression plate

An x-ray tube mounted on an arm

Market segmentation by advantages of digital breast tomosynthesis-

Reduces the rate of false positive readings (a reading that identifies normal tissue as an abnormality)

Ensures that fewer women need to come back for another mammogram

Reduces the need for a biopsy

Market segmentation by application-

Hospital

Clinic

Radiology center

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

