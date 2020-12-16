Digital Badges Market May Set New Growth Story by 2020 to 2027

A Digital Badge indicates the accomplishments or skills for its holder and these accomplishments and skills can be displayed, accessed, and verified online. Such badges can be earned in various environments, including online platforms where the number is increasing. Digital badges are just a subset of digital credentials that serve both as an acknowledgment of learning or achievement and digital proof for that accomplishment. Sometimes they’re awarded for higher stakes accomplishments, such as after passing a difficult exam.

One of the major factors driving the growth of this market is the rising demand for digital learning and social learning through various online platforms. The market is also advancing due to the growing investments by companies on a variety of training and development programs for their employees to acquire professional skills. The escalating shift toward gamification even in the field of learning and education industry has created profitable opportunities especially in developing and developed countries.

The Global Digital Badges Market was valued at USD 63.86 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 231.18 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.71% from 2020 to 2027.

Get PDF Sample Report @ https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/18397

Key-Players Involve in Digital badges Market: Credly, Open Badge Factory, Pearson Education, Youtopia, BadgeCraft, Forallsystems, Knowledgestreem, Makewaves, Basno, Ame Duncan.

Quantifiable data:

• Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

• By type (past and forecast)

• Digital Badges Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

• Digital Badges Market revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

• Digital Badges market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

• Sales revenue, volume, and Y-O-Y growth rate (base year) of Digital Badges market

The Digital Badges market study also offers thorough information about the market players along with the various strategies they applied to gain market presence. The study contains precise market approximations depending on current market status and future market projections. Likewise, the report supplies business outlining, consumer requirements, contact information as well as product image of essential manufacturers of Digital Badges market. This search study also includes the present, past, and future Digital Badges market strategies, development, share company extent, and estimate analysis. Besides this, the possible outcomes and the acquaintance to the improvement of the Digital Badges market extensively covered in this report.

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Virtual Badges

Real Badges

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Military

Entertainment Game

Education

Other

Purchase Single User License of this report at USD 3000 @ https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/cart/18397

About Stratagem Market Insights:

Stratagem Market Insights is a management consulting organization providing market intelligence and consulting services worldwide. The firm has been providing quantified B2B research and currently offers services to over 350+ customers worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Stratagem Market Insights

Tel: US +1 415 871 0703 / JAPAN +81-50-5539-1737

Email: sales@stratagemmarketinsights.com

Visit Our Blog: Shubham