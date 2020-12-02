Digital Assurance and Testing Market expected to shoot CAGR of +14% by 2020-28 with Atos SE, Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware

Digital assurance processes ensure digital transformation projects attain the business objectives intended by the digital transformation process. Assuring the quality of digital transformation projects will involve testing a host of technological paradigms such as Cloud, Mobility, etc.

Digital assurance is confined not only to testing applications across the Social, Mobile, Analytics & Cloud (SMAC), BigData, Internet of Things (IoT), etc. but there is also a need to assure that the desired business outcome is achieved as a result of the digital transformation initiatives adopted.

Digital testing creates optimal user experiences. From mobile to mobile web and desktop browsers, all platforms need to be tested. Digital testing may include usability, accessibility, and other types of testing. Due to market fragmentation, digital testing is more complicated than ever.

The Global Digital Assurance & Testing Market is expecting reach at CAGR of +14% by the term of 2020-28.

Key Players:

Atos SE, Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware software Inc., Software Quality Systems AG, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Wipro Limited

A new report titled “Digital Assurance & Testing Market” has been announced by Report Consultant. The analyst also focuses on economic and environmental factors, which impacts on the growth of the business. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used by researchers to get proper insights into business. Demanding trends and technological advancements have been presented in the research report.

The report inaugurate the essentials of market, definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, processes, cost structures and then on. Then it analyze the world’s main region and market conditions, including the merchandise price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, demand and growth rate of industry. This report introduced with SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Note- A dedicated chapter on COVID-19 analysis has therefore been included in this multifaceted study to encourage future-ready business discretion aligning with post COVID-19 market environment.

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Digital Assurance & Testing Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Digital Assurance & Testing market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Digital Assurance & Testing Market Report Segmented: by type

Application Programming Interface (API) testing

Functional testing

Network testing

Performance testing

Security testing

Usability testing

Digital Assurance & Testing Market Report Segmented: by application

Social Media

Big data and analytics

Cloud

Digital Assurance & Testing Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Digital Assurance & Testing is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

