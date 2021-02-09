Digital Asset Management Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Asset Management report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Asset Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Asset Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global digital asset management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.65 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be significant surge in the usage of digital marketing practices along with a rise in the creation of digital assets.

Market Definition: Global Digital Asset Management Market

Digital asset management are technological services that are essentially a virtual vault containing all of the digital-based asset solutions in an organized manner for distribution and utilization. Although, it not only stores assets rather it also provides rights/permissions for the aforementioned digital content. This helps in significant reduction of human error/labour, resulting in better effectiveness of operations of businesses.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for these services as a software service, rather than on-cloud; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of prevalence of IoT in the various end-use industries resulting in significant usage of innovative technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased usage of this technology from the media & entertainment, retail market which is expected to foster growth in the market

Advancements in the market resulting in combining the technology with other technological offerings for business operations

Market Restraints:

Lack in preference of these services as major brands and organizations prefer the conventional methods; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Large levels of costs for the cloud-based services coupled with concerns regarding privacy of data over these services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market’

Inadequate availability of technically skilled professionals required for the proper integration and maintenance of these services, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Digital Asset Management Market

By Component

Solutions Video Management Creative Tool Integration Asset Analytics Web Content Integration Brand Portals Asset & Metadata Archiving Lifecycle & Rights Management

Services Consulting System Integration Training & Support



By Product

Brand

Library

Production

Digital Supply Chain Services

By Application

Enterprise

Sales

IT

Marketing

Broadcasting & Publishing

Photography & Graphic Designing

Others

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Museums & Art

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Education

Travel & Tourism

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Bynder announced that they had agreed to acquire Webdam, Shutterstock’s digital asset management operations. This acquisition will help in expansion of DAM (digital asset management) services in the North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa region. This acquisition is a strategic one to meet the growing demands of managing the significant amounts of digital assets available globally.

In March 2017, Aprimo LLC announced that they had acquired ADAM Software, whose business operations are to be integrated with Aprimo’s platform. This integration will enable customers in providing a certified solution for publishing and creation of assets in one unified solution. This product offering will enable them to have a greater consumer base globally.

Competitive Analysis

Global digital asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital asset management market are Aprimo LLC; Adobe; OpenText Corp.; CELUM; MediaBeacon, Inc., An Esko Company; Canto, Inc.; Bynder; Widen; Northplains; MediaValet Inc.; Cognizant; Dell Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; CampaignDrive; Workfront, Inc.; Adgistics; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Bright; Brandworkz Ltd.; Celartem, Inc. dba Extensis; globaledit; SHIFT; MerlinOne; Nuxeo; Vision Information Transaction AG; Montala Limited; QBNK Holding AB (publ) among others.

