Digital Air Traffic Control Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2027|Adacel Systems, Inc., ADB Safegate, Frequentis, Indra Sistemas and Kongsberg

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The digitalization of various areas of airports have been transforming the airport technologies. The airports across the globe are eyeing on robust technologies with an objective to increase the fleet operations. The ATC plays a crucial role in proper and smoother aircraft operations in an airport. Coupling the digitalization practices adopted by the airport managements and importance of ATCs, the digital air traffic control solutions are paving their way into the airports. This factor is driving the digital air traffic control market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The commercial aviation and airports are significantly accepting the newer technologies which is enabling both the entities to optimize their operations. The ATCs across the globe are seeking robust solutions in order to increase the fleet size (take-off and landing) which is generating substantial demand for digital solutions. This parameter is catalyzing the digital air traffic control market. Moreover, the growth of digital air traffic control market is attributed to the significant efforts from the ATC technology developers and the authorities governing the ATC/aviation technologies. The construction of newer airports in the developing countries is foreseen to boost the procurement of digitalized air traffic control solution, which is anticipated to support the growth of digital air traffic control market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Air Traffic Control Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global digital air traffic control market trend analysis. The digital air traffic control market report aims to provide an overview of the digital air traffic control market with detailed market segmentation by component, airport class, and geography. The global digital air traffic control market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital air traffic control market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital air traffic control market is segmented on the basis of component and airport class. Based on component, the digital air traffic control market is segmented into hardware and software. The digital air traffic control market is further bifurcated into airport class as class I, class II, class III, class IV.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital air traffic control market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital air traffic control market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The digital air traffic control market report covers the analysis and forecast of 17 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the digital air traffic control market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive porter’s five forces analysis highlighting factors affecting the digital air traffic control market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the digital air traffic control market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital air traffic control market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital air traffic control in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital air traffic control market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the digital air traffic control market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Adacel Systems, Inc.

ADB Safegate

Frequentis

Indra Sistemas

Kongsberg

Leonardo SPA

NATS Limited

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

Thales Group

