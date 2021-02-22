Digital Agriculture Market: Global Development, Technology Innovation, and Opportunities 2027| DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, AgriWebb, Monsanto

Market Overview

Digital agriculture market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 9.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing demand for agricultural food products will act as a driving factor to the growth of the digital agriculture market.

Digital farming is the use of digital technologies to incorporate farm production from the paddock to the market. These innovations will provide resources and knowledge for the agricultural industry to take more informed decisions and increase productivity.

The shifting consumer preferences to higher standards of food safety and quality, increasing population, unavailability of laborers during COVID-19 are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the digital agriculture market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the increasing demand for food will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the digital agriculture market in the above mentioned period.

However, the immediate standardization process and technological awareness among farmers will likely to hamper the growth of the digital agriculture market in the above mentioned period.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the digital agriculture market report are DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, AgriWebb, Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, John Deere, Accenture, Syngenta AG, AgGateway, Aglytix Inc., CropX inc., Farmers Business Network, BASF SE, and DigitalGlobe among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the Digital Agriculture market due to rise in industrialization, rising urbanized population and growth in spending capacity in this region. North America is the expected region in terms of growth in Digital Agriculture market due to rising up gradation of the existing infrastructure, increasing environmental concerns and the growing interest in energy saving and cost benefit construction.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Digital Agriculture’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Digital Agriculture’ market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Digital Agriculture’ Market most. The data analysis present in the Digital Agriculture’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Digital Agriculture’ Market business.

Global Digital Agriculture Market Scope and Market Size

Digital agriculture market is segmented on the basis of company type and designation. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of company type, the digital agriculture market is segmented into tier 1-55 %, tier 2-20%, and tier 3-25%.

On the basis of designation, the digital agriculture market is segmented into c-levelexecutives-40%, directors -35%, and others-25%.

Based on regions, the Digital Agriculture Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Digital Agriculture Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Digital Agriculture Market growth.

