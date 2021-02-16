Digital Advertisement Market Trends, Business Outlook 2020, Expanding Current Industry Status by Top Most Players like Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook Inc, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Sina, Nokia Corporation, Tencent, Twitter and Apple Inc

Advertising plays an important role in determining the image of the product thereby helping the consumers in their buying decision of the product. The pressure of advertising has been growing each day with the rising influence of social media, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and surging level of awareness. A significant amount of money is spent on advertising campaigns bringing to the companies multi-billion profits. Moreover, it is a product of the first necessity for any enterprise, aimed at commercial success, and its spending is further becoming more and more expensive.

It has been estimated that in 2018 digital advertising spending worldwide was accounted for US$ 283.35 Billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 517.51 Billion by 2023. Based on Ad format, the report segments the Global Digital Advertising market into search advertising, banner advertising, social media advertising, video advertising and classifieds. In 2019, the search advertising segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2020-2026. Search advertising allows the user to directly display paid advertisements among the search results on various search engines, like Google, Bing, and Yahoo

The global Digital Advertising market generated revenue of US$ 333.3 billion in 2019. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the global digital advertising market, and the market is expected to grow at a negative rate and is expected to generate revenue of US$ 317.6 billion by the end of 2020. However, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period 2021-2026. North America would be the largest market during the analysis period.

Based on the programming type, the market is segmented into programmatic and non-programmatic type. In 2019, the programmatic segment held the lead share in the Global Digital Advertisement market as they represent the greatest penetration and user accessibility in the respective market. Based on the platform, the market is segmented into desktop and mobile platforms.

Based on the industry, the market is bifurcated into retail, automotive, financial services, telecom, consumer products, travel, and others. The retail sector occupied the largest share in 2019. The omnichannel approach adopted by the retail sector in digital marketing as it helps to map the customer’s journey and results in inconsistency in every turn along with widespread applications of customer service chatbots being embraced by retailers has led to the major contribution of the sector.

The pandemic has impacted various spheres of businesses. It has been observed that most of the business except for those engaged in essentials, many of them are at standstill and enterprises are also cutting back on costs. The virus has brought most scheduled digital marketing plans to a grinding halt or slowed them down. The impact is felt in digital marketing. For instance, 90% of businesses are reviewing budgets for marketing. Email open rates are up, and website visits are down. While retail sales are also expected to witness a fall post COVID era indicating that sellers must fight for their shrunken market presence. Despite the fact, digital marketing seems to be strong. It has been observed that over 2 million coronavirus related pages came into existence between 25th March and 6th April and 100, 000 pages are added each day. Prominent brands are also encouraging social distancing in their ads by emphasizing hygienic practices.

Amongst Countries, the United States holds the maximum share in digital advertising For a better understanding of the digital advertising demand trend, a detailed analysis was conducted for the major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America occupied the maximum share in the digital advertising market in 2019. With the United States witnessing the marked shift in dynamics over the last decade due to surge in digital advertising accredited to significant growth in mobile internet advertising along with digital ad spending in the country exceeding US$ 100 billion in 2018 has catalyzed the regional performance in the respective market.

