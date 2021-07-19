Digital Accessories Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

A subordinate or supplementary part utilized fundamentally for convenience, attractiveness, security, and so on, as a focus on any consumer electronics such as DVD players, iPods, video games, remote control cars, cell phones, desktop computers, etc., are called digital accessories. The digital accessories are used according to the users convenience. These accessories are known to enhance the electronics performance, thereby delighting the users to their limit.

Rise in the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, camcorders, and other connected devices are expected to fuel the growth of the digital accessories market. The growing usage of online streaming through connected devices such as smartphones and tablets are expected to help in the growth of the market. People have also become highly inclined towards photography and thus the demand for digital accessories for the cameras will be on the rise, which now comes with interchangeable lens facilities that are supposed to help with the growth of the market.

Also, the increasing demand for wearables has helped the markets growth in a small, but significant way. However, rising raw material costs and reluctance of the users to invest in additional accessories may reduce the demand for the market and thereby act as restraints for the market. The increasing penetration of Internet services globally is in fact helping the users to stream online.

The market for digital accessories has been segmented into type, distribution channel, price range, end user, and geography. The type is further divided into mobile phone accessories, camera accessories, computer accessories, automotive infotainment accessories, and others. The distribution channel is divided into online store, multi-brand store, and single-brand store. The price range is divided into premium, medium, and low. The end user is further bifurcated into residential and commercial.

The region wise divisions are North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players mentioned in the report are Astrum Holdings Limited, Clarion Co., Ltd., Intex Technologies India Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech international S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for key market segments in the global digital accessories market from 2017 to 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by type, distribution channel, price range, and end user helps understand the current trends in use and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in future.

This report presents the competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario across countries globally.

Digital Accessories Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Mobile Phone Accessories

Camera Accessories

Computer Accessories

Automotive Infotainment Accessories

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Multi-Brand Store

Single-brand Store

BY PRICE RANGE

Premium

Medium

Low

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America The Middle East Africa



Key Players

Astrum Holdings Limited

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Intex Technologies India Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech international S.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

