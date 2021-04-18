Differential Assembly Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Differential assembly is a part of front and/or rear axle assembly that plays an integral in a vehicle and is designed to allow moving of wheels at different speeds. The primary function of this system is to provide proportional RPMs between two connected wheels. For instance, when a vehicle goes around the corner, the outside wheel must travel faster than the inside wheel. The differential distributes equal amount of torque to both the wheels.

Part-time four-wheel do not have a differential between front and rear wheels, due to which front and rear wheels turn at the same speed as they are locked together. Moreover, sale of differential assemblies is directly driven by the automotive production activities across the globe. These procurements are completed through the contracts and agreements between original equipment manufacturer and differential assemblies’ manufacturer. Increase in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles is estimated to support the growth of the differential assembly market.

For the purpose of analysis, the differential assembly market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors. On the basis of region, the differential assembly market is analyzed across North America, Europe, China, India, and RoW.

The key players operating in the differential assembly market include BorgWarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Dana Limited, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., GKN, Hyundai WIA Corporation, Eaton, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Linamar Corporation, and others.

Starter motor is an electric motor, which is used to start the internal combustion engine (ICE). This motor is considered as a part of a starting system of the vehicle, which consists of three primary components such as starter motor, starter solenoid, and battery. Starter motor is an electrical system utilized for rotating the crank of the engine to generate the desired output power. Starter motor eases the vehicle operations and reduces efforts required for switching on the engine, which are boosting the market growth.

The starter motor market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors. On the basis of region, the differential assembly market is analyzed across North America, Europe, China, India, and RoW.

The key players operating in the automotive starter motor market include Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., SEG Automotiv, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Astemo Ltd), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., Valeo SA, Mitsuba Corp., ASIMCO Technologies Ltd., Nikko Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Prestolite Electric Inc., SAWAFUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, and others.

The differential bevel gear are an integral part of the differential assemblies in automotive responsible for transmitting the power from input shaft to the wheel axle accordingly to manage the effective driving operations. The sales of bevel gear are directly proportional to the sales of differential assemblies in which both are inline directly with automotive production activities. The increasing penetration of the 4WD and AWD vehicles are in turn to support the growth bevel gear market. The bevel gear market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors. On the basis of region, differential assembly market is analyzed across North America, Europe, China, India, and RoW.

The key players operating in the automotive bevel gear market includes American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Showa Corporation, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Meritor, Inc, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Sona BLW, Bharat Gears Ltd., GNA Group, Richmond, Motive Gear, AmTech International, and others.

DIFFERENTIAL ASSEMBLY MARKET: KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Tractors

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– China

– India

– RoW

STARTER MOTOR MARKET: KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Tractors

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– China

– India

– RoW

BEVEL GEAR MARKET: KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Tractors

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– China

– India

– RoW

DIFFERENTIAL ASSEMBLY, STARTER MOTOR, AND BEVEL GEAR MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

– American Axle & Manufacturing Inc

– BorgWarner Inc.

– Dana Incorporated

– Denso Corporation

– Eaton

– Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

– JTEKT Corporation

– Meritor, Inc.

– Valeo

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG