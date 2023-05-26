‘Different Standards’: The Struggle of Indigenous Journalists in Australia

The Australia Letter is a weekly e-newsletter from our Australia bureau. Join to get it by e mail.

This week, I wrote in regards to the dialog about race and racism within the Australian media trade that had been set off by the announcement from Stan Grant that he would step again from his tv internet hosting duties. Mr. Grant, considered one of Australia’s most high-profile journalists, stated that he and his household had acquired “relentless” racial abuse after he spoke about colonial-era violence as a part of the Australian Broadcasting Company’s protection of the coronation of King Charles III.

I spoke to Narelda Jacobs, who hosts Community 10’s noon information program, about her expertise as a Noongar girl who has labored in media for 20 years, the additional challenges and burdens Indigenous journalists face, and the way she hoped Mr. Grant’s departure can be a “watershed second” for the trade.

What she stated caught with me, so I believed I’d embody a few of her remarks that didn’t make it into the article. (Quotes have been edited for size and readability).

On the heavy worth Indigenous journalists pay for difficult mainstream views

The king’s coronation is known as a excellent instance. Craig Foster stated comparable issues as Stan, and but individuals didn’t come after him in the identical means. There are totally different requirements that apply for First Nations individuals.