Dietary Supplements Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

Growing health concerns, changing dietary habits among consumers, and new product launches are driving the demand of the market.

The Global Dietary Supplements Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Dietary Supplements market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry.

The report analyzes the Dietary Supplements market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dietary Supplements market.

The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.

Some of the key and emerging players operating in the market are profiled in the report to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report further covers the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, collaborations and joint ventures, agreements and partnerships, and government deals, among others. The strategic initiatives offer the companies a chance to expand their foothold in the industry and gain a significant global position.

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.Vitamins held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019 as they are extensively used by the athletes and working professionals in the form of liquids, powder, and multivitamin tablets.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Segmental Overview:

The global Dietary Supplements market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their businesses. The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minerals Vitamins Herbal Supplements Omega fatty acids Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates Protein & Amino acids Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Infants Adults Children Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bone & Joint Health Energy & Weight management Diabetes Immunity Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Capsules Liquids Powders Tablets Others



The regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Overview:

The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing awareness of healthy food consumption and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



