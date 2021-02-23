Dietary Supplements Market 2021 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Abbott Nutrition, ADM, Amway, Arkopharma, Bayer AG, Bionova and others

Dietary supplements are substances that are utilized to add nutrients to the diet or to reduce the risk of health problems, such as arthritis or osteoporosis. Dietary supplements are available in the form of pills, capsules, gel tabs, extracts, powders, or liquids. Dietary supplements contain minerals, vitamins, fiber, amino acids, herbs or other plants, or enzymes. Consuming different variety of healthy foods is the best method to get the nutrients. However, some individiuals don’t get enough minerals and vitamins from their daily diet, and hence doctors recommend a supplement. Dietary supplements provides nutrients that are missing from daily diet, and hence its demand is increasing.

The dietary supplements market is majorly propelled by the increasing shift toward preventive health management practices due to the increasing healthcare costs and rising burden of lifestyle diseases. Population in Europe, U.S, and Japan is aging rapidly and hence they are consuming a variety of dietary supplements for maintaining and improving the overall health and well-being. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, 25% of the Japanese population is older than 65. Also, the rising trend of healthy aging is stimulating the demand for dietary supplements, helping in market progression.

Key Players: Abbott Nutrition, ADM, Amway, Arkopharma, Bayer AG, Bionova, Glanbia plc, GSK, Nature’s Bounty, Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global dietary supplements market is segmented on the functional ingredient, form, function, distribution channel. On the basis of functional ingredient, dietary supplements market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, lipids, botanical extracts, and others. On the basis of form, market is segmented into tablets and capsules, powders, liquids, and others. On the basis of function, market is segmented into bone and joint health, general health, immunity, others. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dietary supplements market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dietary supplements market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the dietary supplements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dietary supplements market in these regions.