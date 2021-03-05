Dietary Fibers Market Research Report 2021-2027 By Players, Regions, Product Types And Applications

Global Dietary Fibers Market is valued at USD 797.84 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 1021.2 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

The growing awareness among consumers about maintaining a healthy diet will be a key factor influencing the global dietary fibers market growth.

Scope of the Global Dietary Fibers Market Report:

Dietary fiber is the portion of plant-derived food that can’t be completely weakened by human digestive enzymes. It’s found in edible plant foods like cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils and grains. Fiber is grouped by its physical properties and is termed soluble, insoluble or resistant starch. Dietary fiber intake provides many health benefits. However, average fiber intakes for US children and adults are but half of the recommended levels. Individuals with high intakes of dietary fiber appear to be at significantly lower risk for developing coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and certain gastrointestinal diseases. Increasing fiber intake lowers vital sign and serum cholesterol levels. Increased intake of soluble fiber recovers glycaemia and insulin sensitivity in non-diabetic and diabetic individuals. Fiber supplementation in fat individuals significantly enhances weight loss.

Global Dietary Fibers Market report is segmented on the basis of Source, Product type, Application and region. Based upon by Source segment global Dietary Fibers is classified into Whole Grain Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Others. Based upon product Type market is divided into Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers. Based upon by Application segment global Dietary Fibers is classified into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other.

The regions covered in this Dietary Fibers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Afria, etc.

Key Players for Global Dietary Fibers Companies:

Global Dietary Fibers report covers prominent, player’s ,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DowDuPont

Tate & Lyle

Kerry Group

Royal DSM

Roquette and Ingredion Incorporated.

Increase in health and diet concern among consumers, rise in demand for bread, which processes dietary fibers to increase its shelf life and rise in disposable income drive the growth of this market. This has resulted in a significant demand for dietary fiber-based products as consumers have realized its benefits in reducing diseases such as disorders, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity. According to food and health survey report, in 2018, 56% of consumers indicate their health is excellent or very good. 68% of consumers with income above USD 75,000 rate health as excellent or very good, compared to 37% of those with incomes less than USD 35,000. Additionally, the lack of quality fruits and vegetables are the factor which hampers the growth of this market. The bakery & confectionery industry is undergoing a new product launch both in developed and developing economies, which creates a profitable opportunity for the dietary fibers market.

Dietary Fibers market is dominated by Asia Pacific

Asia pacific is dominating the Dietary Fibers market due to rising consumer expenditure on food and nutrition. According to world food programme, Almost 150.8 million people are malnourished. By 2050, it is expected that more than 30 percent of China’s population will be aged 60 years and older, resulting in the significantly increasing consumption of health food products. North America is second largest region for the growth of this market due to consumer’s awareness towards healthy lifestyle. Fruit and vegetable consumption provides an important source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, which may reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer. According to Fruit and vegetable consumption report, in 2016, 30.0% of Canadians aged 12 and older reported that they had consumed fruits and vegetables five or more times per day which leads to healthy lifestyle.

Global Dietary Fibers Market Segmentation –

By Source: Whole Grain Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Others

By Product: Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers

By Application: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Dietary Fibers Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Dietary Fibers Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Dietary Fibers Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Dietary Fibers Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Dietary Fibers Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Dietary Fibers Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

