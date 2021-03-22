Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market Booming Segments by 2028| Continental, Cummins, Delphi Technologies, DENSO, Robert Bosch

In the common rail system, fuel is distributed to the injectors from a high-pressure accumulator, called the rail. The rail is fed by a high-pressure fuel pump. The pressure in the rail, as well as the start and end of the signal that activates the injector for each cylinder are electronically controlled.

Common rail is a fuel injection system found in modern diesel engines. In common rail systems, the fuel is supplied to the engine under pressure with electronically controlled precision. This provides a level of flexibility which can be exploited for class leading levels of emission control, power and fuel consumption.

In most diesel engines, fuel injectors are mounted in the engine’s cylinder head(s), and the tip or nozzle of the injector sprays directly into the combustion chamber. Fuel is fed to the injectors by a port-controlled distributor; this mechanical device controls the timing and quantity of fuel going to each injector.

Key Players:

Continental

Cummins

Delphi Technologies

DENSO

Robert Bosch

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market and details about the surging demand in this area.

Market Report Segment: by type

Low pressure pump system

High pressure pump system

Market Report Segment: by application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

