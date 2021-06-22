Diesel Power Engine Market Growth and Latest Technology Advancements 2021 to 2027| Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Kohler, Weichai, Wrtsil

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Diesel Power Engine Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Diesel Power Engine from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global diesel power engine market size is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Diesel Power Engine Market: Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Kohler, Weichai, Wrtsil, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yuchai, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan, Volvo Penta, Yanmar Holdings, Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation), MAN Engines, John Deere and others.

The diesel power engine is an internal combustion engine which compresses the air inside a cylindrical vessel to ignite the fuel. It converts chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which is used to power locomotives, freight trucks, large vessels, vehicles, etc. There are two types of diesel engines available in the market. Four-stroke engines complete the cycle with four separate strokes by turning the crankshaft and two-stroke engines complete a power cycle with two strokes of the piston during one crankshaft revolution. Diesel engines are capable of providing higher fuel economy and better operational performance, making them increasingly preferred among the end-users.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, Larsen & Toubro was awarded a contract to strengthen the urban HT line Caterpillar released 8 new models with standby power ratings ranging from 250 kW to 600 kW, for stationary standby applications.

In April 2020, Wärtsilä won a contract to deliver diesel power engines to Isla Norte Energy Corp’s (Philippines) 23-MW power plant on the island of Bantayan (Philippines). The company has won a contract to supply 2 of its W32 series diesel power engines.

In January 2020, Cummins launched a new 500 kW mobile diesel genset, which complies with Tier 4 emission standards. The C500D6RE model genset has a power rating of 500 kW as per ISO 8528, and is powered by a US Tier 4 Final-certified QSX15 Cummins engine.

In August 2019, Doosan Infracore entered an engine production and sales contract with BBI Indonesia. Under this contract, the company will produce 1600 units a year in BBI’s production facility in Indonesia to cater to the needs of the South East Asian market.

Global Diesel Power Engine Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Diesel Power Engine market on the basis of Types are:

Up to 0.5MW

0.5 MW-1 MW

1 MW-2 MW

2 MW-5 MW

Above 5 MW

On the basis of Application , the Global Diesel Power Engine market is segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Analysis For Diesel Power Engine Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Influence of the Diesel Power Engine Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Diesel Power Engine market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Diesel Power Engine market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Diesel Power Engine market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Diesel Power Engine market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Diesel Power Engine market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Diesel Power Engine Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

