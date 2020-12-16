Diesel Genset Market Overview, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

Some of the major factors propelling the demand for diesel-powered gensets are the rising volume of power transmission losses and the high-value base power deficit in many African countries such as Ghana and Nigeria. The increasing incidence of power outages in these countries, on account of the presence of a poorly developed power infrastructure, is further boosting the need for alternative power sources such as diesel powered gensets. Moreover, the increasing need for continuous power supply in many commercial, residential, and industrial applications is creating huge demand for diesel fuelled gensets.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of diesel gensets is predicted to increase from $12,656.2 million in 2018 to $17,821.3 million by 2024. The global diesel genset market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2019–2024). A diesel genset is basically a machine made from the combination of a diesel engine and an electric generator. These gensets are widely used in the industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Amongst these, the commercial applications recorded the highest usage of diesel gensets in 2018.

The major trends currently being witnessed in the diesel genset market are the increasing number of product launches and acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers amongst the major diesel genset manufacturing companies all around the world. In the last few years, many major diesel genset manufacturing companies have taken a number of steps for expanding their product portfolio and increasing their distribution reach, developing brand identity, building customer base, and ensuring easy availability of genset product parts and product maintenance services across different regions in the world.

Therefore, it is clear that the demand for diesel gensets will shoot-up across the world over the next few years, owing to the ballooning number of data centers and the rising need for alternative power sources that can provide continuous power supply.