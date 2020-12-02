Diesel Generator Market Growth Opportunities Analysis with Emerging Trends during COVID-19

Global diesel generator market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. Diesel generator is the equipment used to generate electricity from the mechanical energy, which is obtained from combustion of diesel or biodiesel. Diesel generator is equipped with an internal combustion engine, electric generator, mechanical coupling, voltage regulator, and speed regulator. This generator finds its application across various end-use industries such as in building & public infrastructure, data centers, transportation & logistic, and commercial infrastructures.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the growth of the diesel generator market. In addition, increase in demand for diesel generator as a source of backup power from developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from diesel generators and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Depending on the type, large diesel generator segment held the highest market share of about 57.05% in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand from large-scale industries such as mining, healthcare, commercial, manufacturing, and data centers.

On the basis of mobility, stationary segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and construction.

On the basis of cooling system, air cooled diesel generator segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand from residential and commercial consumers such as apartments, complexes, malls, and others.

On the basis of application, peak shaving segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%. This is owing to the increase in maximum power demand during highly dense populated area and from manufacturing operations (when production rate is high).

On the basis of end use industry, commercial segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%. This is attributed to the increase in demand from the commercial sites such as shops, complexes, malls, theatres, and other applications.

On the basis of the region, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered the dominant share in 2019, and anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as presence of huge consumer base and the existence of key players in the region. Moreover, presence of the developing countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the diesel generator market in Asia-Pacific.

The global diesel generator market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Southwest Products, Atlas Copco AB, FG Wilson, Denyo Co., Ltd., and Kirloskar Electric Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2019, large diesel generator segment accounted for majority of the share of the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, the stationary diesel generator segment accounted for about 73.8% of the share in the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, the air cooled diesel generator segment is accounted for 61.32% market share in the year 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in terms of revenue, increasing global diesel generator market share.

Industrial is the fastest-growing end user segment in the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020–2027.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global diesel generator market with more than 35.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.

