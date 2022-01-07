Died the director Peter Bogdanovich

The renowned filmmaker, one of Hollywood’s biggest names, lived to be 82 years old. He directed “The Last Session” or “Lua de Papel”.

On this Thursday, January 6th, the director Peter Bogdanovich died. The American filmmaker, who belonged to the so-called New Hollywood generation, was 82 years old. He was also a screenwriter, producer, and actor.

“The Last Session”, “Paper Moon”, “Targets”, “Singapore Nights”, “Texasville”, “Novel in New York”, “Daisy Miller” or “Mask” are some of the most important productions he did during your Has directed his entire career.

In addition, Peter Bogdanovich has films such as “The Big Dream”, “Caught in the Act”, “Eternal Love”, “What’s Up Doctor?” In his curriculum.

