Died Michael K. Williams, the eternal Omar of “The Wire”

The actor, made famous by the “HBO” series, died this Monday, September 6th. He was 54 years old.

It was like Omar Little, in the series “The Wire”, who shone and started his career as an actor, he was 35 years old at the time. Almost twenty years later, the untimely death of Michael K. Williams is announced.

The 54-year-old American actor died this Monday, August 6, at his Brooklyn home for reasons as yet unknown. “It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for privacy in this moment of grief and loss, ”revealed the actor’s agency.

