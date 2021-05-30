Died Gavin MacLeod, the captain who never missed an episode of The Boat of Love

Over 10 seasons and 250 episodes of The Love Boat, the well-known series from the 80s, Gavin MacLeod did not miss a single one. He played Captain Merrill Stubing. The actor died this Saturday, May 29th, at the age of 90. He had some health problems, but the causes of death were not yet known.

After joining the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1970, he was invited to appear in several series and films, especially comedy. “O Barco do Amor” turned out to be one of the greatest hits he was involved in, the romantic comedy set on a cruise ship.

He has always been closely associated with the series.

In 2013 he published his memoir “This is Your Captain Speaking”, in which he announced that he had had problems with alcohol between the 60s and 70s. It was difficult to find work as an actor because there were few producers who were interested in a boy Bald man interested.

“The Comeback Kids,” a series by Ryan Paul James, was one of his last television works. He only participated in one episode in 2014.