Die Bonding Pastes Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania together account for a majority of the market share, from both, the production and consumption side for die bonding pastes. This is due to the fact that these regions have a large number of semiconductor packaging and SMT assembly industries who are extensively utilising die bonding pastes to manufacture electronics circuitries to be assembled in electrical & electronic goods.

Relative high R&D investments to introduce new and advanced die bonding pastes with improved electrical properties and material composition is playing a vital role in developing the overall market. Further, increase in demand for jetting-based die bonding pastes in die attach applications from both, the semiconductor packaging and SMT assembly industry, with new upcoming projects related to diverse applications is one of the prime reasons for rising demand for die bonding pastes.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the die bonding pastes market is anticipated to surpass US$ 625 Mn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.

Global Die Bonding Pastes Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Die Bonding Pastes Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Die Bonding Pastes Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Die Bonding Pastes Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent die bonding paste manufacturers in its report:

Indium

Henkel Adhesives

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Sumitomo Bakelite

Asahi Solder

AI Technology

Showa Denko Materials (America) Inc.

Tamura

Nordson EFD

Shenmao Technology

Inkron

AIM

Heraeu

DoW

SMIC (Senju Metal Industry Co.)

